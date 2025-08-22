I-90 closed in Pembroke after crash involving tour bus; Governor calls it 'tragic' accident

PEMBROKE, N.Y. (WKBW) — A deadly crash involving a tour bus has shut down all traffic on the New York State Thruway in the Pembroke area.

The crash occurred on Friday between exits 49 (Depew) and 48A (Pembroke). New York State Police say there are multiple fatalities, injuries and entrapments.

New York State Police and the New York State Thruway Authority are asking drivers to take alternate routes due to significant delays.

Governor Kathy Hochul says she has been briefed on the "tragic" tour bus accident.

My team is coordinating closely with @nyspolice and local officials who are working to rescue and provide assistance to everyone involved. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) August 22, 2025

ConnectLife has issued an emergency appeal for blood donations after the accident.

“Our community is facing a crisis,” said Sarah Diina, Senior Director of Communications & External Affairs at ConnectLife. “We are urging all eligible donors to act now. Blood is needed immediately to treat patients who are fighting for their lives.”

If you're interested in helping, you're asked to call 716-529-4270 or visit ConnectLifeGiveBlood.org to schedule a blood donation appointment.

