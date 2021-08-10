What happens to Governor Cuomo's pension from New York State?

ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — In New York, state workers can receive a full pension at age 62 or at age 55 with 30 years of credited service.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is now 63 years old, and according to data from the Empire Center, he earned $225,000 in 2020.

So what happens to Cuomo's pension after the announcement of his resignation Tuesday? At this time, he would still receive his pension, but a new bill could change that.

A bill that is currently in committee in the New York State Senate, sponsored by Senator James Skoufis (D - 39th District), "revokes the public pension of a public officer who stands convicted on an impeachment; applies retroactively."

The justification listed on the proposed bill says:

"Despite being impeached and removed from office for violating the public trust, a public officer in New York State would still be able to collect his or her state pension due to strong protections currently found within the NYS Constitution. As adopted by the voters of New York in 2017, an amendment to the State Constitution was made allowing for the reduction or revocation of the pensions of public officials who are convicted of a felony related to his or her official duties. This legislation follows and complements that amendment by expressly providing for the complete revocation of a public officer's state pension plan upon his or her conviction on an impeachment. If a public officer was so unfit to serve the residents of New York that he or she was impeached and removed from office then the individual should be fully precluded from receiving any taxpayer-subsidized pension benefits upon retirement."

Monday the New York State Assembly Judiciary Committee said its investigation into sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo would continue and a recommendation on impeachment could be made in a matter of "several weeks."

Following Cuomo's resignation Tuesday, effective in 14 days, NYS Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes said she does not believe the impeachment process will stop "because he's going to still be here for 14 days."

According to data from the Empire Center, the following pensions were received by previous New York Governors:



George Pataki - 2020: $103,036

David Paterson - 2020: $65,911

Mario Cuomo - 2014: $55,862

Hugh Carey - 2011: $17,151

You can look up the pension of any retired state employee here.