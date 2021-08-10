New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announces resignation following investigation into sexual harassment allegations

NEW YORK (WKBW) — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation Tuesday, effective in 14 days, following an investigation into sexual harassment allegations against him.

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced August 3 the independent investigation into sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo found he sexually harassed multiple women and violated state and federal laws.

Cuomo responded to the investigation and initially denied the findings, saying in part:

First, I want you to know directly from me that I never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances. I am 63-years-old. I have lived my entire adult life in public view. That is just not who I am. And that's not who I have ever been. - Gov. Cuomo

Elected leaders across the state responded to the findings, many calling for Cuomo's resignation. 7 Eyewitness News reached out to Western New York elected leaders on August 4 and a majority supported impeachment of Cuomo.

On August 6, attorneys for Cuomo held a press conference to respond to the investigation.

"This investigation was conducted in a manner to support a predetermined narrative," attorney Rita Glavin said.

Monday the New York State Assembly Judiciary Committee said its own investigation into sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo would continue and a recommendation on impeachment could be made in a matter of "several weeks."

Tuesday Glavin held a virtual briefing, again stating that the independent investigation contained errors, omitted key evidence and has not been and will not be a fair process.

Following Glavin's briefing Cuomo held a briefing to address the people of New York. The governor said he accepts full responsibility and said our political system today is too often driven by the extremes and the political environment is "too hot and too reactionary."

You know me, I'm a New Yorker born and bred. I am a fighter and my instinct is to fight through this controversy, because I truly believe it is politically motivated. I believe it is unfair and it is untruthful, and I believe it demonizes behavior that is unsustainable for society. If I could communicate the facts through the frenzy New Yorkers would understand, I believe that. But when I took my oath as governor then it changed, I became a fighter, but I became a fighter for you, and it is your best interest that I must serve. - Gov. Cuomo

Cuomo continued on to say the situation will create months of political and legal controversy and he is stepping aside so that government can get back to governing.

New York tough means New York loving. And I love New York. And I love you. And everything I have ever done has been motivated by that love. And I would never want to be unhelpful in any way. And I think that given the circumstances, the best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to governing. And therefore that's what I'll do, because I work for you and doing the right thing is doing the right thing for you. Because as we say it's not about me it's about we. - Gov. Cuomo

Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, a Western New York native, is now set to take over as governor of New York. She released the following statement Tuesday:

I agree with Governor Cuomo's decision to step down. It is the right thing to do and in the best interest of New Yorkers.



As someone who has served at all levels of government and is next in the line of succession, I am prepared to lead as New York State’s 57th Governor. - Lt. Gov. Kathy Hocul

You can view Cuomo's announcement in full below.

You can watch Glavin's full announcement below.