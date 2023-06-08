West Side Bazaar expansion project receives $1 million from Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Westminster Economic Development Initiative (WEDI) announced it was awarded $1 million from the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation for the West Side Bazaar expansion project.

WEDI runs the bazaar and plans were announced in August 2021 to move and expand it to 1432 Niagara Street. A capital campaign has been ongoing to raise funds for the new location. Construction began in August 2022.

“This gift from the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation is significant because of the level of its generosity but also because it demonstrates belief in the need for our project. Finally, it signifies our $11.5 million campaign is now in its homestretch. I invite our supporters and customers who value the Bazaar as a destination for food and shopping, as a small business incubator, and as an environment where diversity thrives to join the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation and the other venerable WNY institutions by supporting our capital campaign and to help us meet our fundraising goal so we can open this fall. Make this place yours!" - WEDI Executive Director Carolynn Welch

The original bazaar was on Grant Street until it was forced to close due to a fire in September 2022. A Downtown Bazaar opened on Main Street in Buffalo's Theatre District in April.

The new West Side Bazaar on Niagara Street is scheduled to open in September and will be five times the size.