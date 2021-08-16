The West Side Bazaar is expanding, moving to a new location in 2022

BUFFALO — Buffalo's West Side Bazaar is where you can find cuisines from all over the world under one roof, and a growing demand for more of those delicious dishes and diverse cultures means expansion.

A campaign is now underway to raise funds for the new location at 1432 Niagara Street.

"Seven and a half million dollars is going to create what we're calling a community hub now. It's more than just a bigger restaurant - everybody knows the West Side Bazaar as a fabulous restaurant and gathering place, but now it's going to be a community hub," said Betsy Mitchell, Co-chair of the Capital Campaign.

KeyBank and the First Niagara Foundation have contributed $1.5 million to renovating the new spot.

It will have space for 24 restaurants, retail and businesses, and a second floor serving as a event and community space.

The West Side Bazaar's current location is at 3,200 square feet, compared to the new location - at 16,000 square feet.

"It has a lot more room, it's going to be bigger and better, able to serve many more clients and customers," said Elizabeth Gurney, Director of Corporate Philanthropy at KeyBank and Executive Director of the First Niagara Foundation.

"It's very evident that we've outgrown the current bazaar," said Carolynn Welch, Executive Director at Westminster Economic Development Initiative. "It's been very limiting I think both for our business owners and also our customers."

WEDI was founded in 2006 to improve the quality of life for underserved residents in Buffalo's West side, populated by immigrants and refugees from Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

"When you look at the west side of Buffalo and the change that it's experienced over the past several of years, so much of that has been driven by the immigrants and refugees who have come to Buffalo. And when you look at the bazaar, it's really a reflection of that change," said Welch.

"I think we all are aware that the immigrant refugee population that has come to Buffalo in the last ten or 12 years has made a huge impact, and it's so evident at the West Side Bazaar," said Mitchell.

The bazaar is planning to move in to its new home in the fall of next year.