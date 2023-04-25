Downtown Bazaar now open for dine-in and takeout

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Westminster Economic Development Initiative (WEDI) previously announced it would open a new bazaar location in Downtown Buffalo and after a delay, it is now open.

The Downtown Bazaar is now open for takeout from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is located at 617 Main Street and customers will find:



Abyssinia Ethiopian Cuisine

Nile River Restaurant

Pattaya Street Food

Pinoy Boi (Filipino)

Officials said a fifth and final restaurant space is filled and that restauranteur’s opening date is forthcoming.

Retailers Asian Boutique and Flavia’s Business will also be open at the Downtown Bazaar and a new retailer will join them soon.

Officials said Joe Joy was selected as the operator for the bar with an opening date coming soon. Lulu’s Pub will be the first bar it has incubated in since it established the West Side Bazaar small business incubator on Grant Street in 2011.