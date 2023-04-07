Opening of new bazaar in Downtown Buffalo delayed

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Westminster Economic Development Initiative (WEDI) previously announced it would open a new bazaar location in Downtown Buffalo.

The bazaar, called Downtown Bazaar, will feature a bar and four restaurants - Nile River Restaurant, Pattaya Street Food, Pinoy Boi, and Abyssinia Ethiopian Cuisine. Two shops, Flavia's Business, and Asian Boutique will also operate at the bazaar. It will operate in the former EXPO Market.

"When we first toured the space, we immediately saw the possibilities it offered to the restaurateurs and vendors, as well as to the community," WEDI Executive Director Carolyn Welch said. "In the end, it was the best fit, giving our entrepreneurs the chance to thrive in a new venue and their customers a place to share a love of delicious food and unique products."

WEDI originally planned for the grand opening to be on Monday, but announced that it is now delayed due to "an ongoing deficiency in the fire suppression system."

The following statement was released on social media:

"The much anticipated Grand Opening of the Downtown Bazaar on Monday, April 17 is postponed due to an ongoing deficiency in the fire suppression system. Our chefs and shop owners are eager to open but we await a date from our landlord when the code issues will be resolved. We know this is frustrating but know that you want to support our business owners and hope you will make plans to visit the Downtown Bazaar in the near future."

In August 2022 construction began on an $11.5 million project to create a new and expanded West Side Bazaar at 1432 Niagara Street in Buffalo.