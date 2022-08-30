Construction begins on new West Side Bazaar in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Construction has begun on the $11.5 million project to create a new and expanded West Side Bazaar in Buffalo.

The bazaar is run by WEDI and is currently located at 25 Grant Street in Buffalo, plans were announced in August 2021 to move and expand it at 1432 Niagara Street. The current location is 3,200 square feet and the new location will be 16,000 square feet.

"WEDI’s West Side Bazaar is a small business incubator where aspiring entrepreneurs test retail concepts and learn the fundamentals of running a business. It is also a community gathering space where people of all races, ethnicities, and socioeconomic backgrounds share a love of delicious food and unique products," its website says.