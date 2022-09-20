Fire shuts down Buffalo's West Side Bazaar

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — One of Buffalo’s popular places to eat international foods and shop local is shutting down following a fire early Tuesday morning.

Flames swept through the West Side Bazaar building at 25 Grant Street. Smoke and water caused damage to restaurants, clothing, and jewelry vendors.

Windows along Grant Street were shattered. Caution tape now blocks off the building along the sidewalk.

@WestSideBazaar heavily damaged in early morning fire. Vendors are showing up devastated to see the loss to their businesses. @WKBW pic.twitter.com/DSuIkbnEgv — Eileen Buckley (@eileenwkbw) September 20, 2022

Vendors showed up one by one after learning of the fire. Many say they are “devastated” because they rely on their businesses inside the location.

“I’m so sad today,” declared Htay Naing. Naing, a native of Burma, is the chef & owner of Nine & Night.

No one was hurt in the fire.

Buffalo fire said it responded to the call around 6:30 on Tuesday morning. Fire officials say the fire started in the kitchen area of the commercial structure. Damages are pegged at $300,000.

Fire investigators have ruled the fire accidental involving a countertop fryer.

For now, the site will remain closed, but operators of the location have put out a community ‘call to action' and are asking if any area restaurants have space for vendors.

The director of external relations for the West Side Bazaar, Erin St. John Kelly, told 7 News The International Institute has offered refrigeration space for food vendors purchased Monday as they prepared for this week's meals.

A clothing vendor showed up at the site in tears saying that her business. She's been selling at the site for one year and said it is her entire life.

“There’s no business," declared the owner.

“The retail — their stuff is going to be unsalvageable because of smoke damage and water damage," Kelly stated. “This is a lot.”

Emergency enclosure crews were on the scene late Tuesday morning to board up the windows.

