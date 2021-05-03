Tracking the timeline of Buffalo State University Police's Saniyya Dennis investigation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 19-year-old Saniyya Dennis has now been missing for 9 days. Police said Saniyya's phone last pinged on Goat Island at 1:23 a.m. Sunday. 7 Eyewitness News has broken down a timeline of the investigation into her disappearance.

Saturday, April 24 Police say Saniyya was last seen leaving her dorm room on Buffalo State University's campus around 11 p.m. Saturday.

Police say Saniyya was last seen leaving her dorm room on Buffalo State University's campus around 11 p.m. Saturday. Sunday, April 25 Saniyya's family said they called Buffalo State Police to ask for a welfare check on Saniyya twice Sunday evening after not hearing from Saniyya all day.

Saniyya's family said they called Buffalo State Police to ask for a welfare check on Saniyya twice Sunday evening after not hearing from Saniyya all day. Monday, April 26 Police Chief Peter Carey said the investigation began with a welfare check in Saniyya's dorm.

Police Chief Peter Carey said the investigation began with a welfare check in Saniyya's dorm. Tuesday, April 27 New York State Missing Persons Clearing House created a case on Saniyya.

New York State Missing Persons Clearing House created a case on Saniyya. Wednesday, April 28 7 Eyewitness News learned about Saniyya's disappearance after a non-police agency shared the NYS Missing Persons Clearing House Poster on Facebook around noon. The Buffalo State Police posted to their Facebook and Twitter around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. Police had not notified the media Saniyya was missing.

7 Eyewitness News learned about Saniyya's disappearance after a non-police agency shared the NYS Missing Persons Clearing House Poster on Facebook around noon. The Buffalo State Police posted to their Facebook and Twitter around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. Police had not notified the media Saniyya was missing. Thursday, April 29 Buffalo State Police Chief Carey was interviewed by 7 Eyewitness News at 7 Eyewitness News's request.

Buffalo State Police Chief Carey was interviewed by 7 Eyewitness News at 7 Eyewitness News's request. Friday, April 30 Buffalo State College held a news conference about Saniyya Dennis. Search parties said they began searching Friday night and have continued every day since.

"It's simple to me. Today is Friday. My daughter has been missing since Saturday," Saniyya's father said at the Friday news conference.

At the news conference, Saniyya's family expressed dissatisfaction with the investigation, saying police did not interview the man seen on the elevator with Saniyya as she left her dorm until they asked police to.

"You should have spoken to him first. That's the last person to see my daughter alive. You should have spoke to him first. Did she say anything? Did she do anything? Respectfully, you should have spoken to him first," Saniyya's mom Latisha Dennis said.

Just before ending the news conference, police revealed they had just received video of Saniyya from the NFTA. They did not say what the video consisted of.