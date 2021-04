BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo State College student has been reported missing, according to the NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse.

Saniyya Dennis has been missing since April 24, the NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse says she may be in the local area or may travel to Yonkers. She may also be in need of medical attention. The University Police at Buffalo State are investigating.

Dennis is described as a black female who is 5'3" tall and weighs 125 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.