Family of missing Buffalo State student in WNY to search, offering reward

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The University Police at Buffalo State requested the public's assistance locating missing student Wednesday.

Police say Saniyya Dennis has been missing since Saturday when she was last seen leaving her residence hall around 11:00 p.m. She may be in the local area or may travel to Yonkers. She may also be in need of medical attention.

UPD is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a @buffalostate sophomore who has been missing since 4/24. Saniyya Dennis, 19, was last seen on campus leaving her residence hall around 11:00 p.m. Saturday. Read more: https://t.co/TQiB3dUiyk pic.twitter.com/dP02zbWsev — Buffalo State UPD (@BuffaloStateUPD) April 28, 2021

Saniyya's family has come to Western New York from the New York City area to search for her and are offering a $5,000 reward no questions asked if someone can bring her home. The family says this is extremely out of character for Saniyya. She's never no called, no showed for work and would never miss a class.

The Dennis Family

According to the family, her friends last saw her at brunch Saturday. She texted her mom Saturday that she would call her on Sunday, but never called. There has been no activity on her credit/debit cards and her family believes her phone is dead, but are working with police to see if they can get any more information.