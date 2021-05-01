As family demands answers, community increases search for Saniyya Dennis

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The family of Buffalo State student Saniyya Dennis, demanding local officials increase their efforts to find her.

"Tell us information, tell us something and that is not happening," Dennis' Uncle said.

During a tense press conference held at Buff State, the family said they believed that the City is not doing enough to search for Dennis.

This all started on Saturday, the last time Dennis' family heard from her. Security camera footage shows her leaving Buffalo State's campus at around 11:00pm. Her cell phone then pinged off of a cell tower near Niagara Falls State Park a couple hours later at 1:23 am. It is information officials did not discover until phone records came back on Tuesday. Officials believed she could have taken a bus to Niagara Falls, leading to the ping. It is something that was confirmed just before the press conference was abruptly ended.

What exactly is on the bus video is unknown. Since Dennis went missing, there was no official search party. High winds meant there was no helicopter search of Niagara Falls State Park. Learning of this, Julia Stevens with Allies for Black Justice decided to form one.

"We want to make sure that her face is everywhere," Stevens said, "that everywhere you go in Niagara Falls you know to look out for this girl."

Putting "missing" posters up all around the area near the ping, Stevens is hoping the community keeps their eyes open.

"It's important for the community to get together especially for a young black woman."

More search parties are expected in the next coming days.