Erie County DA partnering with University Police at Buffalo State to lead Saniyya Dennis search

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 7 Eyewitness News has learned the Erie County District Attorney's Office is partnering with University Police at Buffalo State to lead the search for missing Buffalo State student Saniyya Dennis.

Calvin Byrd, Saniyya Dennis' father, spoke with 7 Eyewitness News Tuesday and urged anyone who might know anything to come forward. Byrd says he's seen surveillance video that police believe is his daughter walking in Niagara Falls, but it is unclear because the video is from cameras that are far away.

Police believe Saniyya took the bus from Buffalo to Niagara Falls, and her family believes once she arrived, she walked down Old Falls Street to get into Niagara Falls State Park. Byrd is urging any businesses along Old Falls Street to do what they can to help in the investigation. He asked specifically for Flip Burger, Mario's Pizza, the Hyatt Place Hotel, the Culinary Institute and others to see if they happened to catch anything.

Saniyya has been missing since April 24 when police say she was last seen leaving her residence hall around 11:00 p.m. Her phone last pinged near Niagara Falls State Park at 1:23 am.

Her family came to Western New York from the New York City area to search for her and are offering a $10,000 reward if someone can bring her home. The search has been centered in the area around Niagara Falls State Park and more than a week after her disappearance the search has entered the national spotlight.

7 Eyewitness News tracked the timeline of Buffalo State University Police's investigation Monday.