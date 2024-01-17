Three deaths related to recent winter weather reported in Erie County

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced that three deaths related to the recent winter weather have been reported in the county.
According to Poloncarz, on Monday a 64-year-old man died while shoveling snow, and a 42-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Cheektowaga. On Tuesday, a 57-year-old woman was killed in a snowblower incident.
The victim of the hit-and-run was identified by police as 42-year-old Antwain Hankle. Police said that the driver has still not been identified and was last seen driving west on Losson Road toward Union Road.
7 News spoke with Antwain's mother, Diane Hankle, on Tuesday who asked for the driver to "please turn yourself in.”
During his press conference, the county executive also asked businesses that are currently open to close and allow employees to return home by 4 p.m. as the lake effect snow band is expected to return back through the metro area during the evening rush hour.
A Lake Effect Snow Warning is in place until 7 p.m. on Thursday for Erie, Genesee, and Wyoming Counties.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in place until 7 p.m. Wednesday for Niagara County.
You can find the latest weather information from the 7 Weather team here.
