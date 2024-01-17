Wegmans closes four stores early for the safety of customers and employees

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Wegmans announced it closed four stores early on Wednesday for the safety of customers and employees.

The stores closed as of noon on Wednesday and include:



651 Dick road, Depew, 14043

4960 Transit Road, Depew, 14043

3740 McKinley Parkway, Blasdell, 14219

370 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca, 14224

A Lake Effect Snow Warning is in place until 7 p.m. on Thursday for Erie, Genesee, and Wyoming Counties.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place until 7 p.m. Wednesday for Niagara County.

You can find the latest weather information from the 7 Weather team here.