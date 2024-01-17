Watch Now
Postal services suspended in the City of Buffalo due to lake effect snow

Posted at 12:26 PM, Jan 17, 2024
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Postal services have been suspended in the City of Buffalo on Wednesday due to the lake effect snow conditions. The suspension is comprised of ZIP codes beginning with 142.

"For the safety of our employees and customers, there will be no deliveries, collections, or retail operations until the severe winter weather subsides," said a USPS spokesperson.

A total of 23 post offices will be closed and are scheduled to return to normal operations on Thursday.

Officials are asking for the public's assistance in keeping mailboxes, steps, and sidewalks clear of snow and ice so letter carriers can provide safe and efficient deliveries when operations resume.

"Safety is a top priority, and we appreciate customers' patience and understanding to keep our employees out of harm's way," said a USPS spokesperson.

You can find more information on mail delivery online here or contact the Postal Service Customer Care Center at 1-800-ASK-USPS (275-8777).

