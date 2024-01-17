Several travel bans now in effect

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — A travel ban is now in effect in the Town and Village of Orchard Park, Town and Village of Hamburg, Town and Village of Lancaster, Town of Cheektowaga, Town of West Seneca, the City of Lackawanna and Villages of Blasdell and Depew.

The Town and Village of Orchard Park also declaring a state of emergency.

The ban went into effect at 2a.m. on Tuesday.