Several travel bans lifted across Erie County

ORCHARD PARK N.Y. — A number of travel bans are being lifted in parts of Erie County.

As of 8 a.m. Thursday, all travel bans in the county will be lifted. This includes:



Lackawanna

West Seneca

Cheektowaga

Lancaster

Hamburg

Village of Depew

Village of Hamburg

Village of Blasdell

Town of Orchard Park

City of Buffalo

All of Erie County will be under a travel advisory until 7p.m. Thursday.

The City of Buffalo is lifting its travel ban effective 8AM. All of Erie County will now be under a travel advisory, as lake effect snow will continue through 7PM today. NYS will be evaluating the commercial driving ban on the 90 later this morning. pic.twitter.com/bBRNSsseQZ — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) January 18, 2024

According to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, New York State will be evaluating the commercial driving ban on the I-90 Thursday morning.

An On-Street Parking Ban remains in effect in the Village of Blasdell until Saturday morning.