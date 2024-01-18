Watch Now
Several travel bans lifted across Erie County

Posted at 8:07 AM, Jan 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-18

ORCHARD PARK N.Y. — A number of travel bans are being lifted in parts of Erie County.

As of 8 a.m. Thursday, all travel bans in the county will be lifted. This includes:

  • Lackawanna
  • West Seneca
  • Cheektowaga
  • Lancaster
  • Hamburg
  • Village of Depew
  • Village of Hamburg
  • Village of Blasdell
  • Town of Orchard Park
  • City of Buffalo

All of Erie County will be under a travel advisory until 7p.m. Thursday.

According to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, New York State will be evaluating the commercial driving ban on the I-90 Thursday morning.

An On-Street Parking Ban remains in effect in the Village of Blasdell until Saturday morning.

