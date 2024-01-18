Several travel bans lifted across Erie County

ORCHARD PARK N.Y. — A number of travel bans are being lifted in parts of Erie County.
As of 8 a.m. Thursday, all travel bans in the county will be lifted. This includes:
- Lackawanna
- West Seneca
- Cheektowaga
- Lancaster
- Hamburg
- Village of Depew
- Village of Hamburg
- Village of Blasdell
- Town of Orchard Park
- City of Buffalo
All of Erie County will be under a travel advisory until 7p.m. Thursday.
The City of Buffalo is lifting its travel ban effective 8AM. All of Erie County will now be under a travel advisory, as lake effect snow will continue through 7PM today. NYS will be evaluating the commercial driving ban on the 90 later this morning. pic.twitter.com/bBRNSsseQZ— Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) January 18, 2024
According to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, New York State will be evaluating the commercial driving ban on the I-90 Thursday morning.
An On-Street Parking Ban remains in effect in the Village of Blasdell until Saturday morning.