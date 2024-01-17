Buffalo Sabres postpone game against Chicago Blackhawks due to winter storm

BUFFALO, N.Y. [WKBW] — The Buffalo Sabres have announced their originally scheduled game against the Chicago Blackhawks for Wednesday, January 17th at 7:30 p.m. has been postponed until Thursday, January 18th at 7:00 p.m.

.@markpoloncarz says the county is hoping the Sabres & Blackhawks can delay tonight's game until tomorrow. He's waiting to hear back from the league. — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) January 17, 2024

The decision was made after both Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown recommended the game should be moved due to a serious winter storm hitting Western New York.

Original tickets for the game can be used for Thursday's puck drop. For further ticketing questions the team asks to reach out to an account service representative at account.services@sabres.com.

Thursday's game is the fifth game of a six-game homestand for the Sabres that wraps up on Saturday afternoon against the Tampa Bay Lightning.