Watch Now
SportsBuffalo Sabres

Actions

Buffalo Sabres postpone game against Chicago Blackhawks due to winter storm

Buffalo Sabres
Joshua Bessex/AP
Buffalo Sabres right wing Jack Quinn (22) celebrates with teammates after scoring an empty-net goal during the third period of a preseason NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
Buffalo Sabres
Posted at 12:56 PM, Jan 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-17 12:56:54-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. [WKBW] — The Buffalo Sabres have announced their originally scheduled game against the Chicago Blackhawks for Wednesday, January 17th at 7:30 p.m. has been postponed until Thursday, January 18th at 7:00 p.m.

The decision was made after both Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown recommended the game should be moved due to a serious winter storm hitting Western New York.

Original tickets for the game can be used for Thursday's puck drop. For further ticketing questions the team asks to reach out to an account service representative at account.services@sabres.com.

Thursday's game is the fifth game of a six-game homestand for the Sabres that wraps up on Saturday afternoon against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_FS_White.jpg

Plan your weekend in WNY!