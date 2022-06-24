BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On March 29 three Buffalo police officers and a suspect were shot during a pursuit that stretched across the city. But nearly three months later, police have still not released any of the body camera video to the public.

Police said the incident began as a suspicious vehicle investigation at the foot of Ferry off of Niagara Street in Buffalo. Police attempted a traffic stop and after exchanging identification the suspect, 28-year-old Kente Bell, allegedly took off, triggering a chase.

The pursuit went through the city on Route 198 and Route 33 before it came to an end in the area of East Ferry and Fillmore. Investigators say Bell shot at officers multiple times during the pursuit. Police said there were approximately 19 crime scenes and 10 police vehicles were held as evidence, nine of them had bullet damage.

The three officers involved were identified as Trevor Sheehan, Christopher Wilson and Joseph McCarthy. Sheehan has been with BPD for seven years, Wilson for four years and McCarthy for five years.

Bell was previously charged with three counts of first-degree attempted murder of a police officer, criminal possession of a weapon, and vehicle and traffic violations.

So where is the body camera video of the incident?

Buffalo police have released body camera footage of a man with a knife who was shot by officers on Hertel Avenue on March 14. The department also released body camera video of a man apprehended after fleeing on a roof on April 14. On Thursday, the department held a press conference to release body camera video of officers shooting a suspect in a homicide that occurred on Sears Street June 17.

At the press conference Thursday, 7 News anchor Lia Lando asked Buffalo Police Department Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia why the body camera video from the March 29 incident hasn't been released.

"We're working on that, there is a substantial amount of video when it comes to that scene,” Gramaglia replied. “We know that we had numerous scenes, I believe it was 19 different crime scenes. We had multiple officers that were involved in discharging their weapons, that's not the average everyday scenario. I think we've shown that this department will be very transparent and release what we can, when we can, as soon as we can."