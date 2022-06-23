BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police have released body camera video of officers shooting the suspect in a homicide that occurred on Sears Street June 17.

Police said just after 7 p.m. on June 17, two officers on patrol came across a shooting on Sears Street and Broadway. 63-year-old Atlas Johnson was shot several times and pronounced dead at the scene.

When officers arrived at the scene the shooting suspect, identified as 27-year-old Nakeem Haynes, allegedly jumped onto the hood of the police car and fired a shot through the windshield then ran.

Police said the officers chased Haynes on foot for two blocks, he allegedly fired more shots at the officers during the chase, and then he was shot by the officers.

According to police, Haynes was shot eight times and is expected to survive. Haynes is in police custody at ECMC and was described as stable. He faces an attempted murder charge and other charges are being discussed with the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

The two officers are on administrative leave and are fully cooperating with the investigation. Buffalo Police Department Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said "I believe that the actions the officers took were within the confines of the law and within the confines of department policy."

Gramaglia said one of the officers was struck by the shot Haynes fired through the windshield. There is a bullet hole in the officer's holster and a mark on his gun. A slug was recovered at the scene.

Body camera video of the incident was released Thursday, a portion of which you can watch above.

You can watch the Buffalo police press conference on the release of the body camera video below.