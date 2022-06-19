BPD: Sears Street shooting suspect charged with attempted murder

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Police announced Sunday that an arrest warrant has been issued for the suspect in the Sears Street shooting for attempted murder in the first degree.

Just after 7 p.m. Friday, two officers on patrol came across a shooting in progress near the Broadway Market on Sears Street and Broadway.

Investigators say officers found a man shot several times. He was declared dead at the scene.

According to police the two officers drove up to the shooting suspect at which time the suspect jumped onto the the hood of the police car and fired a handgun into the windshield.

The suspect ran. The two officers chased him on foot for two blocks, then shot the suspect.

Police say the suspect sustained eight gun shot wounds and is expected to survive those injuries.

The suspect is in police custody at ECMC and is in critical but stable condition.

Other charges against the suspect are being discussed with the assistance of the district attorney's office.

Police say the two officers are on administrative leave and are fully cooperating with the investigation.

Body camera video of the incident can be expected early this week.