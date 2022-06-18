BPD: one man killed in shooting, suspect shot by police during foot chase on Sears Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police say one man is dead and the suspect was injured in a shooting in the city's Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood Friday evening.

Investigators say officers on a routine patrol found a man shot several times near Sears Street and Broadway around 7:20 p.m. He was declared dead at the scene.

They say the shooting suspect at the scene opened fire on the officers in their patrol vehicle, then took off running. The officers chased him and shot him, injuring the suspect.

That man was taken to ECMC to be treated, though police did not say what condition he was in.

The department's homicide and Internal Affairs divisions are now investigating.