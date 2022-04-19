Watch
Buffalo police release body camera video of man apprehended by police after fleeing on roof

Buffalo police draw their weapons while trying to apprehend a man on a roof of a home in the city's five points neighborhood.
Posted at 4:00 PM, Apr 19, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police have released body camera video showing an incident of a man who was apprehended by police after fleeing on a roof.

The incident occurred on April 14 when police were working with the United States Marshals Service to apprehend the suspect in the area of West Utica Street and Brayton Street. According to police, the suspect, identified as 27-year-old Victor Cramer-Williams of Buffalo, was wanted on an indictment warrant for first-degree rape in Niagara County.

DISCLAIMER: Portions of the video below may be inappropriate for some viewers. Discretion is advised.

Cramer-Williams climbed onto a roof in an attempt to evade officers, but eventually jumped down. Officers say he refused their commands and was hit with a taser-style device following a struggle. He also suffered leg injuries jumping off of the roof and was taken to ECMC for treatment.

Police say a loaded gun was discovered during his arrest. Cramer-Williams now faces one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and other charges in Buffalo in addition to the Niagara County charge.

