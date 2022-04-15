Watch
Man wanted on rape charge in Niagara County apprehended by Buffalo police after fleeing on roof

Buffalo police draw their weapons while trying to apprehend a man on a roof of a home in the city's five points neighborhood.
Posted at 4:16 PM, Apr 15, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police officers apprehended a suspect wanted on a rape charge on Thursday morning, after a brief standoff on rooftops in Buffalo's Five Points neighborhood.

Police were working with the United States Marshall service to apprehend the suspect in the area of West Utica Street and Brayton Street around 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

According to the department, the suspect was wanted on an indictment warrant for first-degree rape in Niagara County.

Officers say he refused their commands, and was hit with a taser-style device following a struggle.

The man, who hasn't been identified, climbed onto a roof in an attempt to evade officers. He suffered leg injuries jumping off of the roof and was taken to ECMC for treatment.

Police say a loaded gun was discovered during his arrest. He now faces one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and other charges in Buffalo in addition to the Niagara County charge.

