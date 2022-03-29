Buffalo police: three officers shot during pursuit and two people in custody

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police said three officers were shot during a pursuit Tuesday and two people are in custody.

Two of the officers have been treated and released from ECMC as of Wednesday morning and the third officer is still recovering at the hospital after undergoing surgery. Police described the officer as stable.

Police said the incident began with a traffic stop around 6 p.m. at the Foot of Ferry which is off Niagara Street in Buffalo. There was then a pursuit that went through the City of Buffalo on Route 198, Route 33 and came to an end in the area of East Ferry and Fillmore.

A Sheriff’s helicopter is now flying above the scene @WKBW pic.twitter.com/qxiDeHxVhG — Olivia Proia (@OliviaProia) March 29, 2022

The suspect allegedly shot at officers multiple times during the pursuit. The three officers that were shot were in separate vehicles. One of the shootings allegedly occurred near the E District BPD Station on Bailey, another in the area of East Ferry and Fillmore and it is unclear where the third shooting occurred.

One of the officers was shot in their bulletproof vest. A second officer was shot in the arm/bicep and grazed in the ear. The third officer that underwent surgery was shot under their bulletproof vest on the side and the bullet went through and through.

Two suspects are in custody. One of the suspects was shot and is at ECMC although their condition is unknown at this time and a second suspect is in custody at BPD headquarters.

Speaking with 7 News Wednesday morning Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said there was a woman in the suspect's vehicle who got out right away and the vehicle was "suspicious" but it is unclear why.

