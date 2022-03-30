BPD identifies officers that were shot during pursuit; suspect hospitalized at ECMC

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police have identified the three officers that were shot during a pursuit Tuesday and say the suspect is hospitalized at ECMC.

The suspect has been identified as 28-year-old Kente Bell. He has been charged with three counts of first-degree attempted murder of a police officer, criminal possession of a weapon, and vehicle and traffic violations. According to police, Bell is on probation in connection to a firearms conviction in March 2020 in the Town of Amherst. The investigation is ongoing and more charges could be filed by the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Police said Bell was shot and went through surgery Tuesday night and is believed to be in critical condition.

The three officers have been identified as Trevor Sheehan, Christopher Wilson and Joseph McCarthy. Sheehan and Wilson have been treated and released. McCarthy remains hospitalized but was described as stable. Sheehan has been with BPD for seven years, Wilson for four years and McCarthy for five years.

Police said the incident began as a suspicious vehicle investigation around 6 p.m. Tuesday at the foot of Ferry off of Niagara Street in Buffalo. Police attempted a traffic stop and after exchanging identification Bell allegedly fled. There was then a pursuit that went through the City of Buffalo and came to an end in the area of East Ferry and Fillmore.

Bell allegedly shot at officers multiple times during the pursuit. Police said Sheehan was shot in the bicep and ear on Bailey near the E District police station, Wilson was shot in the chest of his bulletproof vest on the 1900 block of Genesee Street and McCarthy was shot in the lower abdomen where the pursuit ended on East Ferry and Fillmore. A handgun was allegedly recovered from Bell inside the vehicle when he was taken into custody.

Police said there were approximately 19 different crime scenes and 10 police vehicles have been held as evidence, nine of them have bullet damage.

It was previously reported that two people were in custody and a third person exited the vehicle when the pursuit began, but police said Wednesday "we have the sole person that we believe responsible, we are not looking for anybody else."

Police ask anyone with information to come forward.

You can watch an update provided by officials below.