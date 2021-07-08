Taste of Buffalo street closures start Friday: plan to avoid these streets downtown this weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Street closures in Downtown Buffalo will start on Friday in preparation for the Taste of Buffalo this weekend.
The following closures will begin on Friday at noon:
- Delaware Avenue - south of Huron Street to West Eagle Street
- Mohawk Street - S. Elmwood Avenue to Franklin Street
- Niagara Square and its exits and entrances
- Genesee Street - Franklin Street to Niagara Square
- Court Street - Franklin Street to Niagara Square
Unlike previous years, Delaware Avenue will remain open from Huron Street to Tupper Street. The two blocks are typically closed during the festival.
The street closures will reopen on Sunday evening after the festival has been cleared.
