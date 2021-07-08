Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Taste of Buffalo street closures start Friday: plan to avoid these streets downtown this weekend

items.[0].image.alt
WKBW
Buffalo City Hall and Niagara Square
Buffalo.jpg
Posted at 10:34 AM, Jul 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-08 10:34:44-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Street closures in Downtown Buffalo will start on Friday in preparation for the Taste of Buffalo this weekend.

The following closures will begin on Friday at noon:

  • Delaware Avenue - south of Huron Street to West Eagle Street
  • Mohawk Street - S. Elmwood Avenue to Franklin Street
  • Niagara Square and its exits and entrances
  • Genesee Street - Franklin Street to Niagara Square
  • Court Street - Franklin Street to Niagara Square

Unlike previous years, Delaware Avenue will remain open from Huron Street to Tupper Street. The two blocks are typically closed during the festival.

Taste of Buffalo 2021 Map.png

The street closures will reopen on Sunday evening after the festival has been cleared.

RELATED
Taste of Buffalo drops paid admission and crowd restrictions
Taste of Buffalo announces participating restaurants
Tops to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Taste of Buffalo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-Pride-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong