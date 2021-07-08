Taste of Buffalo street closures start Friday: plan to avoid these streets downtown this weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Street closures in Downtown Buffalo will start on Friday in preparation for the Taste of Buffalo this weekend.

The following closures will begin on Friday at noon:



Delaware Avenue - south of Huron Street to West Eagle Street

Mohawk Street - S. Elmwood Avenue to Franklin Street

Niagara Square and its exits and entrances

Genesee Street - Franklin Street to Niagara Square

Court Street - Franklin Street to Niagara Square

Unlike previous years, Delaware Avenue will remain open from Huron Street to Tupper Street. The two blocks are typically closed during the festival.

Taste of Buffalo

The street closures will reopen on Sunday evening after the festival has been cleared.

RELATED

Taste of Buffalo drops paid admission and crowd restrictions

Taste of Buffalo announces participating restaurants

Tops to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Taste of Buffalo