Taste of Buffalo announces participating restaurants

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Taste of Buffalo has announced the restaurants that are taking part in this year's event.

There will be 27 restaurants and food trucks and two wineries at the 38th annual event. They include:

• A Gust of Sun (winery)

• Alex’s Place

• Babcias Pierogi

• The Bavarian Nut Company

• Buffalo Soul

• BW’s Barbecue

• Carmine’s

• Casa Azul

• Cheesecake Guy

• The Cheesy Chick

• Chrusciki Bakery/Simply Pierogi

• Danny’s South

• Dirty Bird Chicken N’ Waffles

• Eli Fish Brewing Company

• Lavin’s Food Truck

• Lloyd Taco

• Local Kitchen and Beer Bar

• Merritt Estates (winery)

• Nick Charlap’s Ice Cream

• Osteria 166

• Papi Grande

• Pizza Amore “The Wood Fire Way”

• Share Kitchen & Bar Room

• Sidelines Sports Bar & Grill

• Sweet Melody’s

• Sweet Life Dessert

• Tops Friendly Markets

• Venus Greek & Mediterranean

• Water Lily Cafe

The Taste of Buffalo takes place July 10th and 11th -

You can learn more about how the event is being run this year here.