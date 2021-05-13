Taste of Buffalo gets approval to hold in-person festival

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Taste of Buffalo organizers say they have gotten approval to hold the festival in-person this year. Leaders say both state and local agencies have given the green light for the festival, which is set to take place July 10th and 11th, as long as COVID-19 health protocols are in place.

There will be some changes to the festival in order to move forward with the in-person event. This year there will *not be free general admission. The move is designed to control crowd size. Instead, the festival will be divided into timed sessions, and guests will have to purchase an admission ticket online ahead of time.

In order to go to the event, guests will have to show proof that they are fully-vaccinated, or they have tested negative for COVID-19 within the previous 72 hours. Masks must be worn except when people are eating and drinking, and tents will be spaced out to allow for social distancing.

The Taste of Buffalo is still finalizing how ticketing and admission will work. More information is expected to be released to the public in the coming weeks.