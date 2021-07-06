Taste of Buffalo to feature walk-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Niagara Square on Saturday and Sunday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A free, walk-up vaccination clinic will be available to eligible attendees at Taste of Buffalo in Niagara Square on Saturday and Sunday.
Tops Friendly Markets announced on Tuesday it will host the COVID-19 vaccination clinic out of its pharmacy tent at the festival. Anyone meeting current eligibility requirements for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, currently available to those 18 and older, will be able to get a vaccine without an appointment.
The clinic will be open on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Anyone wishing to get vaccinated at the clinic should bring the following:
- photo ID that shows your date of birth
- health insurance card (if applicable)
- Medicare card (if applicable)
- primary doctor's name and phone number
- list of allergies
Tops says it has administered more than 42,000 COVID-10 vaccines this year.
