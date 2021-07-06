Watch
Taste of Buffalo to feature walk-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Niagara Square on Saturday and Sunday

AP
FILE - This Dec. 2, 2020, file photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The U.S. is getting a third vaccine to prevent COVID-19, as the Food and Drug Administration on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 cleared a Johnson & Johnson shot that works with just one dose instead of two (Johnson & Johnson via AP)
Johnson & Johnson vaccine
Posted at 1:57 PM, Jul 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-06 13:57:56-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A free, walk-up vaccination clinic will be available to eligible attendees at Taste of Buffalo in Niagara Square on Saturday and Sunday.

Tops Friendly Markets announced on Tuesday it will host the COVID-19 vaccination clinic out of its pharmacy tent at the festival. Anyone meeting current eligibility requirements for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, currently available to those 18 and older, will be able to get a vaccine without an appointment.

The clinic will be open on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Anyone wishing to get vaccinated at the clinic should bring the following:

  • photo ID that shows your date of birth
  • health insurance card (if applicable)
  • Medicare card (if applicable)
  • primary doctor's name and phone number
  • list of allergies

Tops says it has administered more than 42,000 COVID-10 vaccines this year.

See a full list of restaurants participating in the Taste of Buffalo here.

