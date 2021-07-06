Taste of Buffalo to feature walk-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Niagara Square on Saturday and Sunday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A free, walk-up vaccination clinic will be available to eligible attendees at Taste of Buffalo in Niagara Square on Saturday and Sunday.

Tops Friendly Markets announced on Tuesday it will host the COVID-19 vaccination clinic out of its pharmacy tent at the festival. Anyone meeting current eligibility requirements for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, currently available to those 18 and older, will be able to get a vaccine without an appointment.

The clinic will be open on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Anyone wishing to get vaccinated at the clinic should bring the following:



photo ID that shows your date of birth

health insurance card (if applicable)

Medicare card (if applicable)

primary doctor's name and phone number

list of allergies

Tops says it has administered more than 42,000 COVID-10 vaccines this year.

