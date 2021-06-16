Taste of Buffalo drops paid admission and crowd restrictions

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Taste of Buffalo 2021 organizers announced changes to this year's event due to the lifting of most NYS COVID-19 restrictions Tuesday.

After previously announcing the event would be ticketed, operate at a reduced capacity and be split into four different sessions organizers announced some major changes Wednesday after receiving updated guidance from NYS.

The event will be free to attend, open to everyone and will no longer be divided into four different sessions. Organizers say it will be open its usual festival hours 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Saturday and 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Sunday.

Food and beverage tickets will be available to purchase at the festival using cash, MasterCard or Visa.

Organizers say those who have already purchased admission tickets via the festival's website will automatically receive a full refund. Those who purchased admission tickets to the Tops Markets Session at a Tops store can receive a full refund at any Tops area location at the customer service desk through July 11. Those who wish to take their Tops voucher to the festival may do so and receive $25 in food tickets.

You can find more information on the restaurants, food trucks and wineries participating in the event here. The festival is set for July 10 and 11 in Niagara Square and Delaware Avenue.