The Buffalo Bills want to host a parade in East Aurora for their Hallmark movie premiere

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills have filed an application for a permit to host a parade in East Aurora for the premiere of the team's Hallmark Channel Christmas movie, "Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story."

If approved, it would take place on November 13 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. The movie cast and players would "parade" from a VIP reception to the Aurora Theatre for the premiere via Pine and Main Streets. The permit is filed in Monday night's Village of East Aurora Board meeting.

The Bills, NFL, Skydance Sports and Hallmark Media announced in March that they were working on "Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story."

In May, filming began and we learned that the movie will feature several current players and legendary alumni including:



Head coach Sean McDermott

Running back Ray Davis

Safety Damar Hamlin

Offensive tackle Dion Dawkins

Tight end Dawson Knox

Long snapper Reid Ferguson

Defensive tackle DeWayne Carter

Wide receiver Joshua Palmer

Former Quarterback Jim Kelly and his former teammates Steve Tasker, Thurman Thomas, Scott Norwood and Andre Reed

Bills play-by-play announcer Chris Brown

All of the filming took place in and around Buffalo, including Highmark Stadium.

Holland Roden, Matthew Daddario, Tony Danza, Tracy Pollan, Caroline Aaron, Steve Schirripa, and Patti Murin will also be featured in the movie.

In June, we went behind the scenes as filming was taking place on Main Street in East Aurora.

In July, the official trailer for the movie was released. You can watch it here.

Some of the stars of the movie experienced their first Highmark Stadium tailgate earlier this season.

