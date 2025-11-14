East Aurora rolls out red carpet for the premiere of Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WKBW) — After months of planning and filming in and around Buffalo, East Aurora rolled out the red carpet for the premiere of Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story.

The Greater East Aurora Chamber of Commerce hosted a free, open-to-the-public "Peppermint Rally" on Thursday to celebrate the East Aurora premiere of the movie.

As part of the festivities, there was a special reception at 42 North Brewing for the actors and staff who made this movie possible. 42 North Brewing was decked out in Christmas decor, with holiday food and an array of elegant Christmas desserts. From 42 North, actors and Buffalo Bills players got in decorated golf carts to head over the the Aurora Theatre for the premiere. Main Street was lined with thousands of people who were out to see the stars. Fake snow was being blasted in the air as people made their way into the movie.

The movie will premiere on the Hallmark Channel on November 22.

The Bills, NFL, Skydance Sports and Hallmark Media announced in March that they were working on the movie.

In May, filming began and we learned that the movie will feature several current players and legendary alumni including:



Head coach Sean McDermott

Running back Ray Davis

Safety Damar Hamlin

Offensive tackle Dion Dawkins

Tight end Dawson Knox

Long snapper Reid Ferguson

Defensive tackle DeWayne Carter

Wide receiver Joshua Palmer

Former Quarterback Jim Kelly and his former teammates Steve Tasker, Thurman Thomas, Scott Norwood and Andre Reed

Bills play-by-play announcer Chris Brown

Holland Roden, Matthew Daddario, Tracy Pollan, Caroline Aaron, Steve Schirripa, and Patti Murin will also be featured in the movie.

All of the filming took place in and around Buffalo, including Highmark Stadium.

In June, we went behind the scenes as filming was taking place on Main Street in East Aurora.

In July, the official trailer for the movie was released. You can watch it here.

Some of the stars of the movie experienced their first Highmark Stadium tailgate earlier this season.

