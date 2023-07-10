Police continue to search for Michael Burham after he escaped from Warren County Jail

WARREN, PA. (WKBW) — Pennsylvania State Police held a press conference Monday to provide an update on the search for escaped inmate Michael Burham.

Burham escaped from the Warren County Jail on the night of July 6. Investigators said he was in the recreation yard and it is believed he used exercise equipment to get onto the metal gated roof, then used tied bed sheets to climb down from the roof to the ground.

On Monday, police said he was last seen wearing a denim jacket, orange jumpsuit and Crocs but said it is likely that he has changed his clothing.

"Burham is a self-taught survivalist with military reserve experience, we believe he has previously prepared to conceal himself in the woods," said Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens. He continued on to say that searches have revealed small stockpiles/campsites in wooded areas.

In a statement to ABC News, an Army spokesperson confirmed Burham's military experience: "Michael Charles Burham served as a Water Treatment Specialist (92W) and Utilities Equipment Repairer (91C) in the Army Reserve from February 2008 to December 2020. He had no deployments, and held the rank of Sergeant at the end of service."

Investigators believe Burham remains in the Warren, Pa. area but are aggressively following up on all leads. Additional resources have been brought in to address those leads and partners in adjacent states are working closely with police on the matter.

Bivens said police are asking the public to familiarize themselves with the picture of Burham and to contact police if they believe they have seen him. He is to be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Anyone with information is asked to contact 911 or PASP Warren station at (814) 728-3600.

Provided photo

RELATED: 'I'm embarrassed': Warren County Sheriff speaks Monday about search for escaped inmate Michael Burham

A total of $9,500 has been offered by the U.S. Marshals and Warren County Crime Stoppers for information leading to the arrest of Burham.

Bivens said police believe Burham is getting some assistance but he was not prepared to comment on the topic further, "We are investigating that and we are prepared to prosecute anyone who does offer him assistance."

According to Bivens, he believes police are pushing Burham hard and putting pressure on him but won't know until he is captured how close police are, "But I am convinced that the approach that we are taking will be successful. There is no doubt in my mind we will capture him at some point, I can't make a promise when that will be, but sooner rather than later and we are working diligently to make that happen."

This is the second time since May that Burham has been the subject of a police manhunt.

In early May Jamestown police announced Burham was a suspect in the homicide of 34-year-old Kala Hodgkinand offered a reward for information leading to his arrest. After a manhunt that lasted about two weeks, Burham was taken into custody in Berkeley County in South Carolina. According to court documents, at the time Hodgkin was killed there was also an active arrest warrant charging Burham in connection to raping Hodgkin.

During that manhunt, Burham allegedly kidnapped two victims at gunpoint from their home in Sheffield, Pennsylvania and forced them to travel with him to South Carolina before letting them go unharmed. He was being held in the Warren County Jail to face charges in connection to that kidnapping when he escaped. He has not been charged in connection to the homicide or rape of Hodgkin.