'I'm embarrassed': Warren County Sheriff speaks Monday about search for escaped inmate Michael Burham

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — In a new one-on-one interview with 7 News Anchor Ed Drantch regarding the ongoing manhunt for Michael Burham, the Warren County Sheriff says "I'm embarrassed that this happened."

Sheriff Brian Zeybel spoke Monday morning about the efforts to track down the homicide suspectwho escaped from jail last week. He says it's important people stay vigilant as the manhunt continues.