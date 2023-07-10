Watch Now
'I'm embarrassed': Warren County Sheriff speaks Monday about search for escaped inmate Michael Burham

Warren County Sheriff Brian Zeybel speaks about the manhunt for Michael Burham
Posted at 8:45 AM, Jul 10, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — In a new one-on-one interview with 7 News Anchor Ed Drantch regarding the ongoing manhunt for Michael Burham, the Warren County Sheriff says "I'm embarrassed that this happened."

Sheriff Brian Zeybel spoke Monday morning about the efforts to track down the homicide suspectwho escaped from jail last week. He says it's important people stay vigilant as the manhunt continues.

There's probably houses in this wonderful, beautiful community that the doors haven't been locked in 40 years, maybe 50 years. People leave keys in their car when they pump gas, stuff like that. It's hometown rural America. Unfortunately, people exploit that. I don't want to make it easy for this man to get a car, to get a firearm especially, or just have shelter in a basement or unlocked shed or something like that.
- Warren County Sheriff Brian Zeybel

