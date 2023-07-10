Police find stockpiles and campsites that may have been used by fugitive

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Police are providing an update on the search for an escaped inmate in northwestern Pennsylvania and the Southern Tier.

Murder suspect Michael Burham escaped from the Warren County Jail late Thursday night using gym equipment and tied up bed sheets.

On Sunday, police said they have found stockpiles of supplies and campsites that they believe are associated with Michael Burham, but authorities would not elaborate.

They also say someone may be helping him.

Pennsylvania State Police say they have no reason to believe that he has gotten out of the area, but that they have expanded areas they are searching.

Police say Burham is a self-taught survivalist, with military experience in the Army Reserves.

Authorities are asking everyone to remain vigilant, and to keep their homes and cars locked.

They say they don't want Burham to have easy access to supplies or a vehicle.

The police dragnet covers parts of northwestern Pennsylvania, all the way up into the Southern Tier of New York.

Burham is wanted in both states for crimes ranging from murder, to rape, arson and burglary.

Police say they consider him armed and extremely dangerous.

Burham is accused of killing his girlfriend, 34-year-old Jamestown resident Kala Hodgkin, in May.

This was just before he led police on a two-week-long manhunt after he kidnapped a couple in Pennsylvania and dropped them off in South Carolina.

Officials are asking residents to stay safe and to call (814) 728-3600 if they see anything suspicious.