Jamestown homicide suspect escapes Pennsylvania Jail

JAMESTOWN, NY (WKBW) — Jamestown Police tell our newsroom Michael Burham has escaped from Warren Ccounty jail in Pennsylvania.

Burham is accused ofkilling 34 year old Kala Hodgkin in Jamestown back in May.

He was also involved in a nearly two-week manhunt until he was taken into custody in South Carolina.

Burham was being held in warren county jail, after allegedly kidnapping a couple in Pennsylvania and forcing them to travel with him to South Carolina, before letting them go.

Jamestown police say he was last seen wearing a blue denim jacket, anyone in the area is asked to lock their doors, and call police if you see him.