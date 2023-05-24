Manhunt underway in South Carolina for Jamestown homicide suspect

A manhunt is currently underway in Berkeley County, South Carolina for 34-year-old homicide suspect, Michael Burham.

Burham is currently wanted by the Jamestown Police Department in the murder of 34-year-old Kala M. Hodgkin.

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office made contact with a man matching Burham's description after receiving a phone call about a suspicious male Tuesday morning.

The man gave a false name and ran from deputies on foot. The man was able to get away, but not before dropping a bookbag with contents that confirmed Burham's identity.

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Department along with the FBI, U.S. Marshals, and other local law enforcement organizations are involved in the search for Burham.

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Department cautions anyone to call 911 if they believe they have spotted Burham. Burham is believed to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

