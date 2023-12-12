"Our baby received her wings", Gabby Kranock passes away

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The family of 19-year-old Gabby Kranock says she has passed away, more than a year after she was seriously injured in a crash.

Kranock was paralyzed from the shoulders down in a crash in Portville in September of 2022. The crash is the result of alleged drunk driving. The crash also took the life of 19-year-old Kayden Belleisle. In November, Skyler Hess was sentenced to 2 1/3 to 7 years in prison for Vehicular Manslaughter and other charges.

Kranock's story inspired a showing of goodwill across the Western New York community. In January, West Herr donated a wheelchair van to Kranock and her family.

Over the weekend, Kranock's mother posted on Facebook that Gabby was Mercy Flighted due to a high fever. Tuesday morning, she said that Gabby had "received her wings".

