"Our baby received her wings", Gabby Kranock passes away

19-year-old was paralyzed from the shoulders down in a crash in 2022
WKBW
The family of 19-year-old Gabby Kranock says she has passed away, more than a year after she was paralyzed from the shoulders down in a crash.
Posted at 9:25 AM, Dec 12, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The family of 19-year-old Gabby Kranock says she has passed away, more than a year after she was seriously injured in a crash.

Kranock was paralyzed from the shoulders down in a crash in Portville in September of 2022. The crash is the result of alleged drunk driving. The crash also took the life of 19-year-old Kayden Belleisle. In November, Skyler Hess was sentenced to 2 1/3 to 7 years in prison for Vehicular Manslaughter and other charges.

Kranock's story inspired a showing of goodwill across the Western New York community. In January, West Herr donated a wheelchair van to Kranock and her family.

Over the weekend, Kranock's mother posted on Facebook that Gabby was Mercy Flighted due to a high fever. Tuesday morning, she said that Gabby had "received her wings".

You can go to a GoFundMe page to support Gabby Kranock's family here.

