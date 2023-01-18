West Herr gifts 18-year-old Gabby Kranock a wheelchair van after being paralyzed by suspected drunk driver

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 18–year-old Gabby Kranock who’s paralyzed after being hit by a suspected drunk driver has been gifted a wheelchair van by West Herr.

This comes after Gabby was hit by a suspected drunk driver in Portville leaving one of her friends, 19-year-old Kayden Belleisle, killed while leaving Gabby paralyzed from the shoulders down.

Gabby's father, Dennis Kranock, tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person the family is grateful for the generosity of West Herr.

“I want to thank every single person that supported and helped out,” he says. “She wants to get up and do something you know we have the mobility to actually go up and do it now. For the last month she has been home, it's been medical transport.”

The amount of community support has led to gifting Gabby the much-needed red Dodge wheelchair van.

“These accidents are awful there’s nothing good that comes from them,” Gabby’s father says. “And hopefully we can prop up the people that are impacted and give them a little bit of support.”

And more good news about Gabby, her father Dennis, says she was wiggling some of her toes and was able to partially move one of her arms.

“They don’t say she won’t be able to walk again,” he says. “Thankfully there was no severe damage to her spinal cord so there’s always that hope and prayer that she will.”

Gabby's father even says going back to work has been a bit emotionally challenging for him.

“It’s not easy it’s tough going to work it almost felt like I was leaving her,” he says. “But mom’s got her so I know she’s alright.”

Even though there have been ups and downs with the Kranock family, Gabby's father has a message for his daughter.

“I’m proud of her and I love her with all of my heart and we’ll get through it together and someday we’ll be able to walk,” Dennis says. “And let everybody enjoy and be a part of her walking again, that’s our goal.”