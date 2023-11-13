Allegany County man sentenced in connection to crash that killed one, injured two others in September 2022

LITTLE VALLEY, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Cattaraugus County District Attorney’s Office announced that 21-year-old Skyler Hess was sentenced to 2 1/3 to 7 years in connection to the crash that killed one person and injured two others in September 2022.

The district attorney's office said the crash occurred on September 3, 2022, in the Town of Portville when Hess was driving with a BAC of .15 and struck and killed 19-year-old Kayden Belleisle and injured two others. One of the others that was injured, 18-year-old Gabby Kranock was left paralyzed below the shoulders.

A GoFundMe was set up to assist the Kranock family and in mid-January West Herr gifted the Kranock family a wheelchair van to help in transporting her.