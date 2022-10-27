A young woman recovering after a crash that left her paralyzed below the shoulders, family speaks

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The family of 18-year-old Gabby Kranock speaks while she recovers from a crash that happened in Portville, which left her paralyzed below the shoulders.

The teen's father, Dennis Kranock, speaks on the new reality his daughter, Gabby Kranock, faces.

"It's a slow and long road for her. A lot goes through my mind, you know?," Dennis says.

A month ago, Gabby was left paralyzed in a deadly chain reaction crash when a suspected drunk driver slammed into her friend's porch in Portville—severely injuring Gabby while leaving one of her friends dead and her other friend recovering.

"There's no definite because her spinal cord, thankfully was not damaged completely."

Gabby's father says Gabby should be in school enjoying her senior year, not lying in a hospital bed in ECMC.

"She can't play this year, her senior year, it's really tough for her," Dennis says.

Yet, Gabby has another team on her side as countless people from across the country are showing their support and sending Gabby positive vibes through a card campaign.

"Yeah, we get some front he Bills Mafia, Tampa, Florida, California," the father says. "It has been crazy with some return addresses we have seen."

Gabby's father says despite the hardships, he has faith that his daughter will persevere.

"You're a trooper, and you can get through it, and you have all the support you need to get through it, and I love her with all of my heart," he says.

Click here for a link to learn more about 18-year-old Gabby Kranock's story.