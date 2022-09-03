Watch Now
One dead, two others injured after three-vehicle crash in Cattaraugus County

Posted at 2:15 PM, Sep 03, 2022
PORTVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW)  — One man is dead and two teenagers are injured after a three-vehicle crash in Cattaraugus County early Saturday.

The incident occurred around 1:20 a.m. on Route 417 in Portville, New York.

The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office said a 20-year-old man, driving a pickup truck, crashed into a Jeep that was legally parked on the side of the road. The Jeep was propelled and fatally struck a 19-year-old man.

According to police, the truck continued further and crashed into another parked vehicle before hitting two teenage girls, aged 16 and 18.

The 18-year-old was taken to ECMC and is in critical condition. The 16-year-old was taken to Oishei Children's Hospital and is being treated for multiple injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

