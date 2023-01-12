Tonawanda Police shows Buffalo Strong spirit by contributing to help an 18-year-old left paralyzed in crash

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Town of Tonawanda Police Department is making an effort to raise money to help with purchasing a wheelchair-accessible van for 18-year-old Gabby Kranock that was left paralyzed after being hit by a suspected drunk driver.

Gabby was left paralyzed after the accident in Portville last September while her friend 19-year-old Kayden Belleisle was killed when the suspect went off the road and hit the teens.

“When we heard Gabby's story we were like hey we gotta do something for this kid,” says Capt. Joseph Milosich. “It’s heartbreaking. She obviously got a fight ahead of her.”

Police of the Tonawanda department are getting involved by selling Buffalo Bills knit hats donated by New Era Cap Company to help her family purchase the much-needed vehicle.

“The wheel chair van is I believe 50 to 60 thousand dollars and we’re accepting $25 donations from our department members and giving them hats,” Capt. Milosich says. “Which the money would be given 100 percent to Gabby and her family.”

A family member of Gabby says she’s back home from the hospital and Gabby says in a video message that she thanks everyone for all the love and support, it means a lot to her.

The Town of Tonawanda Police will be wearing the hats until Feb. 15th.

“We know that you have a big fight right in front of you. Keep fighting,” Milosich says. “You have our support and you are an inspiration to us just keep going.”

Click here to find out more details on how you can contribute to helping Gabby.