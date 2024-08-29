MusicalFare Theatre pulls out of Amherst Central Park project due to lack of funding and legal challenges

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — MusicalFare Theatre announced it is pulling out of the Amherst Central Park project and will renew its search for a new permanent home for its theatre.

MusicalFare cited a lack of funding from the town for its share of the costs and an ongoing legal challenge to the park project from residents.

In February, the town board approved a lease agreement with MusicalFare to bring a public theatre to Amherst Central Park.

In April, Amherst Concerned Citizens filed a petition and voiced their frustrations over the plans to bring the public theatre to the park. The group collected signatures to stop the $11 million bond for the project until a town-wide referendum was held. The group said they wanted to make sure residents had a say in what to do with taxpayer money.

Residents said the 30-year contract to redevelop the former Westwood Country Club wasn't fair or equitable for the town. You can watch our previous report below. Group of concerned citizens file petition and voice frustrations over Amherst Central Park project

About a week later, a town spokesperson confirmed to 7 News that the petitions met the signature requirements to proceed with a special election, which would decide the future of the project.

In May, the town board voted to rescind the bond resolution that would have bonded $11 million for MusicalFare Theatre and announced there would not be a special election.

On Thursday, Randall Kramer, artistic/executive director, MusicalFare Theatre, provided the following statement in a release:

“We are disappointed that the Amherst Central Park project continues to be stalled. Without critical Town funding that would supplement our own fundraising efforts, it is not feasible for us to build a new theater. MusicalFare is very grateful for the support of many Amherst residents, Supervisor Brian Kulpa and the Amherst town board. But we cannot afford any further delay in finding a new home for MusicalFare. We are now pursuing other options and hope to have an update in the next month.”

Town of Amherst Supervisor Brian Kulpa released the following statement in response MusicalFare's announcement:

“It is disappointing that MusicalFare will not be operating in Amherst Central Park as this is an award-winning production company, capable of bringing in hundreds of patrons for a performance. Cultural institutions are an asset to communities and MusicalFare has always been a great community partner. It would have been a benefit to keep them in town, however, unfortunately, at the end of the day, the timing did not work and I wish MusicalFare all the best."

MusicalFare currently operates at Daemen University and its lease expires on May 31, 2025. Its season begins on September 4.