Town of Amherst and MusicalFare Theatre Company partner to bring a public theatre to Amherst Central Park

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Town of Amherst announced the town board approved a lease agreement with MusicalFare Theatre Company to bring a public theatre to Amherst Central Park.

According to the town, the theatre is designed to be 15,000 square feet and will also serve as a venue for meetings and community events.

“This is an exciting project that brings a public theatre to the heart of Amherst in the same way that Shea’s, Kleinhans Music Hall, Lancaster Opera House and even Public Theater in New York City operate and collaborate with their communities. The agreement with MusicalFare, an outstanding professional theatre company, adds value to the park where we can celebrate arts and culture. Being able to travel to Amherst Central Park to enjoy live theatre productions is an amenity that all can enjoy." - Supervisor Brian Kulpa

The town said the lease agreement includes community benefits such as:



Hosting an annual Amherst Open House for Town of Amherst residents with free tours and performances;

Discounted ticket offers for town residents;

Theatre internship programs for Amherst students.