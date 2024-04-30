Special election to decide future of Amherst Central Park project after concerned citizens filed petition

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Amherst Concerned Citizens recently filed a petition and voiced their frustrations over the plans to bring a public theatre to Amherst Central Park.

According to the group, they collected signatures to stop the $11 million bond for the project until a town-wide referendum was held. The group said they wanted to make sure residents had a say in what to do with taxpayer money.

A spokesperson from the Amherst Town Supervisor's Office confirmed to 7 News on Tuesday that Erie County Board of Elections Commissioners Mohr and Zellner verified that the petitions met the signature requirements to proceed with a special election. There were 4,312 qualified signatures after 262 were deemed to be invalid.

"A special election will be held no earlier than 90 and no later than 105 days after the petition was verified," the spokesperson said.

Andrea Morgante, an Amherst resident, and other residents said the 30-year contract to redevelop the former Westwood Country Club, which includes a public theatre, isn't fair or equitable for the town.

"Tax dollars are not to be used by the Town Board as their piggy bank," said Morgante.

The town announced the plans for the project in February.

"We're not against MusicalFare. All we're saying is let us decide if we want to give them the bond," said Morgante.