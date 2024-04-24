Group of concerned citizens file petition and voice frustrations over Amherst Central Park project

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Amherst Concerned Citizens have filed a petition and voiced their frustrations over the plans to bring a public theatre to Amherst Central Park.

According to the group, they have been collecting signatures to stop the $11 million bond until a town-wide referendum is held. The group says they want to take control of what to do with taxpayer money.

WKBW Amherst concerned citizens petition for a public vote on town Central Park project

"Tax dollars are not to be used by the Town Board as their piggy bank," said Andrea Morgante, a resident of Amherst.

Morgante and a dozen other residents say the 30-year contract to redevelop the former Westwood Country Club, which includes a public theatre, isn't fair or equitable for the town.

The town announced the plans for the project in February.

wkbw

"We're not against MusicalFare. All we're saying is let us decide if we want to give them the bond," said Morgante.

To give voices to both sides of this issue, 7 News Reporter Jaurdyn Johnson sat down with MusicalFare's Executive Director, Randall Kramer.

wkbw

Kramer says no 2024 tax dollars are going to the development.

"It's disappointing. I think there are negative actions that are being directed toward us and maybe they should be directed elsewhere but it's something that we're going to work with and keep moving forward," said Kramer.

MusicalFare The future venue of MusicalFare

The current theatre is housed on the Daemen University campus and only houses 136 seats, the new theater right in the middle of the planned Amherst Central Park will bring more than just people to the area.

"We think it will be at minimum $4 million a year, which translates to $120 million over the 30-year lease," said Kramer. "This space will allow us to have a real impact, not only in Amherst, not only in Western New York, but regionally and nationally."

The group of residents say the planned park and venue are not the only initiative they are concerned about.

"We are taking back our town. Be assured, this is only the first of other initiatives the Amherst Concerned Citizens will be pursuing," said Morgante.

Supervisor Brian Kulpa and Town board members say they will take 5 days to review the petition and then will provide a comment.

The next board meeting is April 29th.